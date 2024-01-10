KP CM directs DCs to hold open katcheries to settle revenue issues

Peshawar - A delegation comprising elders from Tehsil Khanpur, District Haripur, visited the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar on Tuesday to address urgent public issues in the area. Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, received the delegation.

The meeting, attended by Provincial Caretaker Ministers Amir Nadeem Durrani, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, and Chief Minister’s spokesperson Brig. (R) Syed Mujtaba Tirmizi, highlighted concerns primarily related to the Board of Revenue, Forest, Education, Health, and Galyat Development Authority.

Notable complaints focused on alleged bribery within the revenue staff, affecting mutation processes, Fard issuance, and other service deliveries. In response, the Chief Minister directed the Anti- Corruption Establishment to promptly file cases against the implicated officials, vowing severe consequences for those found engaged in corrupt practices.

Emphasizing accountability, the Chief Minister instructed divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners throughout the province to conduct ‘Khuli Kacharies’óopen public forumsóto address revenue service-related issues and complaints. Surprise visits to public service outlets by these authorities were mandated, with detailed reports to be submitted to the Chief Minister Secretariat.

While advocating for the ongoing computerization of land records, Syed Arshad Hussain Shah acknowledged province-wide grievances and urged authorities to rectify any identified flaws in the process.

He stressed that the computerization initiative aimed to enhance public convenience and must deliver its intended outcomes. Swift resolution of Khana-e-kasht and Khana-e-Milkiyat issues was prioritized. The delegation also raised concerns about the Galyat Development Authority’s enforcement of By-laws in rural residential areas. They proposed administering such areas under relevant Tehsil Municipal administrations.

In response, the Chief Minister directed relevant departments to prepare a case adhering to applicable regulations for the provincial cabinet’s consideration.

Furthermore, addressing staffing shortages in schools and hospitals in the area, the Chief Minister instructed the concerned authorities to ensure adequate staffing levels, responding to another complaint from the delegation.