KP lawyers boycott court proceedings

PESHAWAR - Lawyers across eleven districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the principal seat of the Peshawar High Court, responded to the call from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council by boycotting court proceedings. This protest was sparked by a recent shooting and killing incident within the judicial complex. Expressing deep concern, the lawyers condemned the regrettable event that took place in front of the Anti-Terrorism Court within the complex.

They highlighted the lapse in security measures, noting that despite security deployment, the accused managed to enter the judicial complex carrying weapons.

The bar emphasized the imperative for the government to ensure comprehensive and effective security across all provincial courts. Additionally, they issued a warning, stating that the strike action would persist unless adequate security measures were promptly implemented.