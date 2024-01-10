Wednesday, January 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Lahore police unveil details of initiatives taken for welfare of ghazis, heirs of policemen

CCPO Lahore says under the martyr’s package, Lahore police has allocated accommodations worth Rs148.5 million to families of 11 martyrs

Our Staff Reporter
January 10, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The Lahore police have unveiled details of initiatives taken for the welfare of the ghazis and heirs of policemen, in 2023, who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. While giving details, the CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that under the martyrs package, Lahore police has allocated accommodations worth Rs148.5 million to the families of 11 martyrs.

Financial assistance from the district welfare fund has been distributed among 977 families, totaling more than Rs26.2 million. More than Rs1.96 million has been paid as last salaries to four different families of police martyrs in 2023, he added. 

Kamyana stated that Lahore police distributed funds for dowries to 587 families, totaling Rs37.85 million, and guzara allowance to 756 families, amounting to Rs28.4 million.

Similarly, scholarships for the children of employees were distributed among 1,263 families, totaling Rs68.68 million, and Hafiz Quran children of 78 families received Rs7.8 million, he said. CCPO remarked that the police department was continuously striving for the welfare of the families of martyrs. The commitment of Lahore police towards the well-being of the families of martyrs and ghazis reflects its dedication to serving those who have sacrificed for the greater good, he concluded.

IHC annoyed over FIA’s failure to produce PTI leader in court

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1704866145.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024