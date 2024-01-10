Measles, tetanus ward inaugurated in LUH

HYDERABAD - Dr Shahid Islam Junejo, Medical Superintendent (MS) of Liaquat University Hospital (LUH), Hyderabad and Jamshoro has said that they are working day and night to provide all possible medical facilities to the patients coming from remote areas of Sindh. They are providing maximum facilities in the hospital with the support of the provincial government.

He said this while addressing the inauguration ceremony of another isolation ward for measles and tetanus in the pediatric department.

Dr Shahid said due to the high level of provision of medical facilities in the hospital, the number of patients coming from other districts of Sindh including Hyderabad is increasing rapidly, in view of which we are trying to build more new wards in the hospital so that the patients can avail possible facilities. He said that treatment facilities are being provided day and night in various departments in the hospital, besides pathology tests, radiology tests including MRI, and CT scans are also provided free of cost.

He also urged the doctors and paramedical staff to perform their duties efficiently as the provincial government is very much interested in the provision of treatment facilities and any negligence will not be tolerated. AMS Dr Munir Ahmad Sheikh, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics Department Dr Khuda Bakhsh Khoso, Assistant Professor Dr Shahzad Ahmed, consultants, doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff officials were also present on the occasion.