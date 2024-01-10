Minister for early activation of Nowshera Aviation Training Centre

Peshawar - Dr. Aamer Abdullah, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Technical Education, Industries Commerce, and merged tribal districts Affairs, has issued directives to swiftly operationalize the KPK School of Aviation Training and Services in Nowshera.

He emphasized the urgent need for a viable strategy to launch cutting- edge aviation courses in the region. Accompanied by the Managing Directors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority, Aamir Afaq, and Small Industries Development Board, Ghazanfar Ali, the caretaker minister made an unannounced visit to inspect the facilities at the School of Aviation Training and Services.

Originally handed over to the Shaheen Technical Education Vocational Training Project by TEVTA for aviation services training, the center received modern equipment in 2019. However, despite the machinery’s readiness, hurdles such as the necessary license from the Civil Aviation Authority have delayed the commencement of aviation training services.

Expressing disappointment, Dr. Aamer Abdullah highlighted the concerning state of the wellequipped training center, dormant for years despite its modern amenities for aviation training. Stressing the urgency, he urged immediate activation of this national asset to fulfill training objectives and demanded a viable plan to expedite the process.

During the inspection, the caretaker minister scrutinized various sections of the training center and assessed the aviation training machinery.