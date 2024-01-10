Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Minister orders inquiry into Hazara Motorway accident

January 10, 2024
ABBOTTABAD   -   KPK Chief Minister Justice (R) Arshad Hussain Shah has ordered an immediate inquiry following a tragic road accident on the Hazara Motorway, claiming six lives and leaving eight others injured.

Promptly responding to the incident, the Chief Minister directed the Commissioner of Hazara Division to collaborate with the National Highways Authority (NHA) in conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain accountability for the accident. Strong measures will be taken against any party found responsible for the tragedy. 

The fatal collision occurred two days ago when a passenger van collided with construction machinery engaged in maintenance work near the Shah Maqsood interchange. The impact was compounded as another passenger coaster subsequently struck the van. 

Following the accident, a swift one-hour operation by Rescue 1122 Haripur successfully freed individuals trapped in the vehicles. Immediate medical assistance was administered on-site by dedicated medical teams before the injured were transported to the Trauma Center Haripur.

