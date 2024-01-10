Minister visits LRH to enquire after injured cops’ health

Peshawar - Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Information and Public Relations, paid a heartfelt tribute to the unwavering sacrifices made by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

Accompanied by Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel visited Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) to offer personal support to the injured policemen following the tragic Bajaur bomb blast. At the surgical emergency ward, he individually met each injured official and officer, inquiring about their well-being and assessing the treatment facilities.

During his visit, Barrister Kakakhel praised the resilient spirit and high morale displayed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa policemen. He extended prayers for the swift recovery of the injured, acknowledging their selfless dedication to protecting the nation.

Barrister Kakakhel emphasized the nation’s collective admiration for the sacrifices made by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Force. He paid tribute to these brave individuals who have sacrificed their lives in the relentless pursuit of safeguarding the homeland, contributing significantly to the ongoing fight against terrorism within the province.

Furthermore, Barrister Kakakhel conveyed the unwavering support of both the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and its people, standing steadfastly by the side of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and security agencies. He expressed confidence that, through unified efforts, the menace of terrorism would be eradicated completely. In conclusion, Barrister Kakakhel extended heartfelt prayers for the elevation of grades of Police Shuhada.