Wednesday, January 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Mohsin announces to establish eight more driving test centres

Our Staff Reporter
January 10, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited police Khidmat Markaz at Liberty where a considerable number of applicants, eager to undergo car driving tests outside the service centre, were present. Engaging with the applicants, CM Naqvi inquired about the testing facility. Several visitors expressed concerns regarding delays in their driving tests. Responding promptly, the CM announced the establishment of eight new driving test centres at Qaddafi Stadium starting today, directing the IG police to take immediate action in this regard. The announcement was well-received by the citizens, who cheered and chanted slogans in support of the initiative.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1704866145.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024