MQM-P denies reports of seat adjustment deal with PML-N

MQM-P Convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Wednesday rejected the reports about reaching a deal with the PML-N for seat adjustment on NA-242, saying Mustafa Kamal is their party candidate from the constituency.

It means NA-242, from where PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif is contesting the polls, remains a sticking point for the two parties as they decided to form a joint front along with other parties in Sindh for staging an upset in Sindh – the PPP stronghold.

They decided to join hands in the February 8 elections and for a long-term cooperation after that because of mutual political interests. So the PML-N wants a foothold in the province, especially Karachi, with an aim to expand its base while also projecting itself as a party enjoying support across the country, as three-time prime minister Nawaz is eyeing another term in office.

On the other hand, the MQM-P wants to revive its fortunes after the divisions it experienced in the post-2013 period, resulting in disgruntled voters, which paved the way for the PTI gaining a large number of seats in Karachi in 2018 elections.

It was reported Tuesday that the MQM-P had decided to withdraw the candidature of Kamal from NA-242 and back the junior Sharif in the February 8 elections, as the two parties are fine-tuning the complex seat adjustment details.

Earlier, the two sides had developed a consensus on the sensitive issue of empowering local governments in Pakistan – the main demand pursued by the MQM-P which has remained the main representative of urban population in Sindh since late 1980s.

However, the PPP has been resisting the suggestion for the fear of losing political leverage in the politics of Sindh – a stance producing a complete split with the MQM-P after years of close liaison.

According to sources, the PML-N and the MQM-P will formally announce the joint candidates for four National Assembly seats of Karachi in next two days.

In this connection, the MQM-P agreed to back the PML-N nominees for NA-229 and NA-230 in Malir district as well as NA-239 in Karachi South, which covers the historic Lyari area – once a PPP stronghold that switched its loyalties to the PTI in 2018 while placing Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the party chairman, at third spot.

On the other hand, the MQM will also back the PML-N in Mirpurkhas while also supporting the joint candidates for National Assembly in alliance with the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) – a grouping dominated by the PML-F led by Pir Pagara – and the JUI-F in Sukkur and Nawabshah.