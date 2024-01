In the run-up to the Feb 8 general elections, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif will visit Nankana Sahib district on Jan 24, Wednesday.

According to PML-N Nankana Sahib chapter president Rana Muhammad Arshad, the former prime minister is scheduled to address a party rally in the district.

He said that preparations had been initiated for the PML-N supremo’s rally.

Arshad said that huge public crowds would welcome the three-time premier upon his arrival in Nankana Sahib.