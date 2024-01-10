NCCIA being set up to check cyber crimes: FIA DG

FAISALABAD - The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) is being established to check increasing cyber crimes while stringent measures were being taken to control smuggling, said Rai Ijaz Ahmad, Director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Addressing a meeting in the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he advised the business community to switch over to transparent transactions through government channels instead of making payments through “Hawala Hundi” to avoid any financial implication.

Rai Ijaz said that the Financial Management Unit in State Bank of Pakistan was electronically monitoring available financial data and “red-flag” dubious, irregular and out of proportion transactions.

He said that businessmen should take extra care and avoid indulging in illegal traditional practices as the monitoring system was going to be stricter in the coming days.

Drawing a line between the jurisdiction of FIA and other departments, he said that generally the tax matters fall in the ambit of the FBR but any forgery or fraudulent transaction invokes the involvement of FIA.

He said that businessmen should make payments directly to the concerned parties instead of sending it through any irrelevant account.

He suggested that FCCI should organize an awareness session on this subject to sensitize and educate its members.

Vice President FCCI Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, Hajji Gulzar Ahmad, Shahid Mumtaz Bajawa, Ayub Aslam Manj, Mian Abdul Waheed, Shafique Hussain Shah, Dr Habib Aslam Gaba, Mian Usman and Zafar Iqbal Sindhu took part in the question answer session.

ARTS COUNCIL, GCUF SIGN MOU

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad Division and Government College University Faisalabad.

Director Faisalabad Arts Council Muhammad Abrar Alam and Vice- Chancellor Government College University Faisalabad Prof Dr. Nasir Amin signed the memorandum of understanding. Prof Dr. Nasir Amin said that there is a need to encourage the youth linked with the arts.

The Director Arts Council said that with the cooperation of the university, they want to breathe new life into the Art Council. The collaboration of Arts Council and University is essential for the promotion of arts. Director Students Affairs and University Art Society’s members Dr. Tariq Hashmi, Dr. Kashif Javed, Hasan Sanwal were also present.

Director Arts Council also presented calligraphy artwork and book to Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Nasir Amin.