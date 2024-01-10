Neelum Jhelum power station shuts down from today for essential tunnel inspection

LAHORE - The Neelum Jhelum Hydel Power Station, a major source of clean and affordable electricity in Pakistan, will undergo a scheduled closure from today (Wednesday) for a crucial inspection of its 3.5-kilometer tailrace tunnel. This proactive maintenance measure aims to ensure the station’s long-term performance and reliability. According to the spokesperson, taking advantage of the current low-water flow season, officials have chosen this period to minimise any disruption to the national grid. WAPDA, the state-owned power utility, emphasises that during January, the station typically generates an average of 90MW, meaning the temporary shutdown will only impact a small portion of the national power supply. This inspection holds particular significance considering the station’s recent history. In August 2023, after being offline for a year due to a technical fault, the station resumed operations. The initial technical failure, which involved cracks in a tunnel, caused transmission of the station’s full 969MW capacity to be halted, resulting in significant financial losses. By prioritising preventive maintenance now, WAPDA seeks to avoid similar costly outages in the future. The thorough inspection of the tailrace tunnel, a key component in the power generation process will allow for early detection and resolution of any potential issues, safeguarding the station’s longterm viability.