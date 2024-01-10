Wednesday, January 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

No one can hamper Balochistan to progress under PPP leadership: Bugti

Our Staff Reporter
January 10, 2024
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -  Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former caretaker interior minister Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday said that no one could hamper the Balochistan province - the land of martyrs, to develop and prosper under the leadership of PPP. His party was fully determined to bring about concrete changes in the country if voted to power, he said while addressing a public gathering in Dera Bugti. Former Balochistan chief minister Sanaullah Zehri alongwith other prominent figures were present in the meeting which was also addressed by PPP Co- Chairman Asif Ali Zardari via video link.

Bugti said the people of Balochistan had made unparalleled sacrifices for the restoration of peace in the region. The PPP would never let them down as it was the party of martyrs and its leadership was the real heirs of those who had laid down their lives for democracy. “We feel the pain of the families of martyrs and will never leave them alone,” he added. Bugti offered his gratitude to the people of area for reposing trust in the PPP leadership, which was evident from their profound participation in the meeting. “I assure the people that the PPP will live up to their expectations and steer the country out of crises,” he affirmed. Bugti vowed that the PPP would foil conspiracies being hatched against Pakistan with public support.

CPC Controversy

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1704782402.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024