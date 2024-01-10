PAF, Qatar Emiri Air Force joint aerial Exercise Zilzal-II begins

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Qatar Emiri Air Force joint aerial Exercise Zilzal-II has kicked off in Qatar.

The exercise is one of the most complex joint air force exercises, which aims at promoting interoperability between the two allied nations.

The exercise will mimic a near realistic aerial warfare scenario coupled with real-time opportunity for the participating Air Forces to test their operational readiness.

Exercise Zilzal-II, aimed at improving joint planning mechanism, is considered a historical benchmark to further solidify the existing defence partnership between the two brotherly countries.

During the exercise, PAF's newly inducted state-of-the-art J-10C fighter aircraft will flex its muscles against Eurofighter jets of Qatar Emiri Air Force in their first ever face-off in an aerial exercise.