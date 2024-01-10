Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Pak-KSA defence collaboration meeting held

Staff Reporter
January 10, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The 3rd meeting on Pakistan-KSA defence collaboration was held at the GHQ in Rawalpindi. According to the ISPR, the meeting held on 8 January 2024, underscored the significance of historical relations between the two brotherly states. Participants discussed issues of bilateral interest and evolving security environment. The two sides deliberated upon rapid advancements in military technologies and the need for defence industrial cooperation between the two states towards the fulfilment of shared objectives. Both the sides reaffirmed their desire to enhance defence cooperation in all domains to achieve self-sufficiency in the field of defence production. The forum reiterated the need to explore further avenues for defence cooperation and enhancing the pace of collaboration, said the ISPR.

