Pakistan and Qatar host the joint aerial exercise 'Zilzal II'

Pakistan and Qatar joint aerial exercise ‘Zilzaal II’ kicks off in Qatar.

PAF spokesperson said this exercise is one of the most the complex exercise and it will promote mutual cooperation and shared-learning and training of both forces.

The exercise aims to enhance the scope of strategic planning with modern military techniques.



Pakistan Air Force and Qatari Emiri Air Force are participating in the exercise.

The trailblazing Fighter Jet ‘J-10C’ will flex its muscle for the very first time.

The supercilious power show of this aircraft demonstrates the technologically advanced development of the Air Force.

This exercise is paramount to collaboration, and networking, among forces.

These exercises will pave the way for regional security, and stability of both states.

Pakistan Air Force stands ground on the mission of aerial borders defense, international cooperation, and peace.

Zilzal-II air exercise was held in 2020 for the first time. The most recent one is the second in the series of these exercises, hosted by the State of Qatar.

