Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Petrol pumps fined for faulty scales in Tank

APP
January 10, 2024
DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -   Assistant Commissioner Tank, Jamshed Alam, accompanied by Assistant Director Zulqarnain from the Industry Department, conducted surprise inspections at petrol pumps across the district on Tuesday. The officials assessed fuel gauges and pricing as part of an ongoing crackdown against profiteering, aiming to ease the burden on citizens.

Several filling stations faced fines during the inspection for violations regarding fuel measurement accuracy and overcharging consumers. Additionally, the team visited local markets, scrutinizing both prices and the quality of food commodities at various shops.

Shopkeepers received directives to prominently display officially notified price lists and sell food items accordingly.

Emphasizing governmental initiatives for public welfare, the ADC highlighted the district administration’s commitment to ensuring these benefits reach the grassroots level.

APP

