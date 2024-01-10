PML-N activates minority wing ahead of February polls

LAHORE - The core committee meeting of the minority wing of PML-N was convened at the central party secretariat in Model Town on Tuesday.

The meeting, attended by office bearers of the minority wing and party ticket holders, notably lacked the presence of prominent minority figures such as Kamran Michael and Khalil Tahir Sindu, purportedly due to differences on ticket related issues. As per a media release, participants included ticket holders for reserved seats for women throughout Punjab, who were entrusted with responsibilities for the upcoming elections. During the meeting, Chief Coordinator of the Minority Wing, Raheela Khadim Hussain said that the party leadership had always had the unwavering support of the minority wing in general elections. She announced an increase in the number of organizing committees from 30,000 to 50,000 leading up to the elections.

Emphasizing unity for the party’s success, she urged all PML-N ticket holders to collaborate in the electoral campaign.Raheela advised minority workers to extend assistance to all ticket holders, reaching up to the union council level.

She said the election campaign will start from Thursday (Today). Other participants in the meeting included Sardar Darshan Singh, Ahmed Saeed Mohsin, Baba Fables, Dr. Tariq Javed, Sonia Asher, Sardar Sarjit Singh, along with Babu Leela Ram, Manuel Athar, Dr. Shehzad, Samson Datta, and Faris Bhatti.