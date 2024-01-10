Wednesday, January 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PML-N candidate injured in Turbat firing

PML-N candidate injured in Turbat firing
Web Desk
10:44 PM | January 10, 2024
National

Former senator and PML-N ticket-holder for NA-258 Aslam Buledi was injured in firing in Balochistan’s Turbat on Wednesday.

The Kech deputy commissioner said that Buledi was walking in a park when unknown persons opened fire and injured him.

Buledi suffered bullet wounds and he was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Turbat, said the official.

Caretaker Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki condemned the incident and sought report of the incident from the Home Department.

He directed the authorities concerned to provide foolproof security to the candidates during the election campaign.

The interim chief minister also directed the authorities to provide best medical facilities to the injured politician.
 

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1704866145.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024