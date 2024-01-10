PML-N candidate injured in Turbat firing

Former senator and PML-N ticket-holder for NA-258 Aslam Buledi was injured in firing in Balochistan’s Turbat on Wednesday.

The Kech deputy commissioner said that Buledi was walking in a park when unknown persons opened fire and injured him.

Buledi suffered bullet wounds and he was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Turbat, said the official.

Caretaker Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki condemned the incident and sought report of the incident from the Home Department.

He directed the authorities concerned to provide foolproof security to the candidates during the election campaign.

The interim chief minister also directed the authorities to provide best medical facilities to the injured politician.

