Police nab 16 outlaws

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police has apprehended 16 outlaws including five professional beggars from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession, a public relations officer said on Tuesday.

He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, the Kohsar police team arrested an accused namely Sami ur Rehman and recovered one 12 bore rifle from his possession. The Ramna police team arrested an accused namely Hasnain Javed and recovered 500 gram hashish from his possession. The Sangjani police team arrested an accused namely Waseem Khan and recovered 138 gram heroin from his possession. Similarly, the Industrial Area police team arrested two accused namely Rehman Ullah and Farzok Iqbal and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession. The Shams Colony police team arrested an accused namely Noman Ali and recovered 20 bottles of wine from his possession. The Noon police team arrested an accused namely Asif Khan and recovered 1,110 gram hashish from his possession. More-ever, the Koral police team arrested an accused namely Tahir Khan and recovered 1,860 gram heroin and one 30 bore pistol from his possession. The Bhara Kahu police team arrested three accused namely Yasir Shah, Abdul Qudoos and Asim Shahzad and recovered two 30 bore pistols and 20 liters of alcohol from his possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the ongoing crackdown against the professional beggars police team arrested five professional beggars.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard,” he maintained. Meanwhile, officials of Khanna Police Station have apprehended a former jailbird drug peddler involved in supplying drugs and liquor and recovered liquor, heroin, Ice and hashish from his possession. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the drug peddlers involved in supplying drugs in order to eliminate this menace from the city. Following these directives, the Khanna police team arrested a former jailbird accused namely Ibadat Khan and recovered 240 wine bottles, 1,320 gram heroin, 210 gram ice and 356 gram hashish from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway. Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling activities. He emphasized that Islamabad Capital Police will not leave any stone unturned to curb the menace of drugs. “No one would be allowed to play with the precious lives of our young generation,” he added.