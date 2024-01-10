Police raid unveils fake honey production; two arrested

KARACHI - A fake honey factory in Naya Mohalla, Pak Colony, was raided by the Pak Colony police station of Keamari district on Tuesday. SSP Keamari Arif Aslam Rao confirmed the arrest of two suspects involved in the production of counterfeit honey, identified as Rafiullah and Javed Iqbal. The operation led to the seizure of 74-kg of harmful fake honey, alongwith 9-kg of chemicals and various equipment used in its production. The arrested individuals have been charged, and ongoing investigations are being conducted.