Wednesday, January 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Police raid unveils fake honey production; two arrested

Staff Reporter
January 10, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -   A fake honey factory in Naya Mohalla, Pak Colony, was raided by the Pak Colony police station of Keamari district on Tuesday. SSP Keamari Arif Aslam Rao confirmed the arrest of two suspects involved in the production of counterfeit honey, identified as Rafiullah and Javed Iqbal. The operation led to the seizure of 74-kg of harmful fake honey, alongwith 9-kg of chemicals and various equipment used in its production. The arrested individuals have been charged, and ongoing investigations are being conducted.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1704782402.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024