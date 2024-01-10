Wednesday, January 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PPP fighting against poverty, inflation: Bachal Shah

Staff Reporter
January 10, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

SUKKUR   -   Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Advocate Pir Syed Muhammad Bachal Shah Jillani has said that PPP is not fighting against any political party but poverty and inflation. He said his party would win the upcoming general elections of 2024 on the basis of performance. Pir Syed Muhammad Bachal Shah, who is also candidate of PS -31, while talking to media here on Tuesday, said, “We will win the elections on the freewill of the people.” He said that PPP government had provided the rights of the provinces through NFC award. Shah said that the general elections in the country should be held according to the constitution and not on the will and whims of a single party as PPP believes in democratic norms, adding that any political party achieved people’s mandate in free and transparent election would have all the right to form government and address the country’s problems. He said that PPP has strong roots among masses that would win the general elections and complete the mission of former prime ministers Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed. He said the PPP believes in services to people, not abusive politics. He said that PPP always faced the cases under the courts adding that PPP always respected the judiciary. To make Pakistan a better state it is in the interest of everyone, he said.

Renovation work of Tertiary Care hospitals reviewed

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1704782402.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024