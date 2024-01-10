PPP hasn’t closed doors on PML-N

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party may be contesting the election as an opponent but it has not completely closed the doors for the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz).

The two parties are currently issuing statements against each other as the general elections approach but a window post-elections is still open.

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the other day, had a swipe at PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, claiming the former prime minister avoids public appearances and lacks confidence in winning the premiership. Bilawal questioned Nawaz Sharif’s confidence and the PML-N’s engagement with voters, while reiterating the Supreme Court’s unequivocal stance on holding elections on February 8, regardless of any potential delays desired by Nawaz Sharif. Earlier, a prominent PML-N leader, Mian Javed Latif, declared that the party would not form a seat adjustment arrangement or alliance with the PPP ahead of the February 8 elections. This statement followed Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s anticipation of a coalition government formation after the elections. Latif emphasized the party’s commitment to going solo in the Punjab polls, lauded the judiciary and called for punishment for those involved in the May 9 riots. In the lead-up to the upcoming general elections, top figures from the PPP and the PML-N - Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Nawaz Sharif - engaged in significant discussions with US and British envoys. US Ambassador Donald Blome met with Bilawal at Zardari House in Islamabad, focusing on enhancing bilateral relations and trade ties between Pakistan and the United States, including the development of the US-Pakistan ‘Green Alliance’ framework. Simultaneously, Nawaz Sharif met with British High Commissioner Jane Marriott in Lahore, accompanied by PML-N leaders Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The talks covered various fields such as trade, investment, and the upcoming elections scheduled for February 8. PPP supremo Asif Ali Zardari expects a split mandate with the single largest party needing support of the smaller parties to form a coalition government. PPP was a coalition partner of the PML-N in the government led by Shehbaz Sharif. The ties later got severed. But even before the two parties joined hands to remove Imran Khan as the Prime Minister, they were hardly any friends. Top PPP leaders say they can consider to become PML-N partners yet again if the power sharing deal is “reasonable.” One leader said the PPP’s “doors are always open.” For the time being, both the parties are optimistic about winning the polls and believe they will not need each other to form the federal government.