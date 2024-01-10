Wednesday, January 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

‘Prevention of accidents first priority of city traffic police’

APP
January 10, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD   -   The protection of life and property of citizens and preventing the factors that lead to fatal accidents is the first priority of city traffic police. The creation of traffic rules awareness among citizens is need of the hour. In this regard, the education unit of the city traffic police is organizing traffic awareness seminars /camps in various schools, colleges, public and private institutions. These views were expressed by senior lady traffic warden Iram Naz, in-charge education unit while giving a lecture to the participants on road safety seminar at Qasr-e-Behbood ,Technical Education Center here on Tuesday. She said that the citizens should ensure compliance with traffic rules, obey the stop line and traffic signals, wear helmets, and avoid one-way violations. The traffic police are continuing the traffic awareness activities however, the cooperation of the citizens is very important to prevent accidents, she added.

National polio immunisation campaign continues

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1704782402.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024