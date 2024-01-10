Prof Dr Naeem Naqi joins LMDC as principal

LAHORE - Maj. Gen. (r) HI (M) Professor Doctor Naeem Naqi has joined LMDC (Lahore Medical and Dental College) as principal. Before joining LMDC, he was serving as CE/ Principal of CMH Lahore Medical College & Institute of Dentistry.

Maj Gen (r) Naeem Naqi did Fellowship in Medicine from College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan after his MBBS from Army Medical College Rawalpindi. Afterwards, he did on-job training in Medical Oncology from Royal Infirmary Glasgow UK and MD Anderson Cancer Center USA and finally got Fellowship in Medical Oncology from College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan. He was awarded with Kobayashi Foundation Award for Best Research Paper in the 9th International Conference of Asian Clinical Oncology Society Japan. His achievements included Establishment of Oncology Center of Combined Military Hospital Lahore, Supervision and training of six Medical Oncologist and twenty Medical Specialists and Initiated collaborative postgraduate teaching program with Punjab Health department and CMH Lahore. He is also a Member of Project Management Board overseeing construction of Combined Military Hospital Lahore and Founding member of Faculty of Combined Military Hospital and Medical & Dental College Lahore.