Wednesday, January 10, 2024
PTI damaged national institutions: Khawaja Asif

Agencies
January 10, 2024
SIALKOT   -   Former defence minister and Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that the way the country’s institutions were damaged during the last four years was not hidden from anyone. He expressed these views at the swearingin of the Sialkot Municipal Corporation labour union last night. He said the institutions of Sialkot were also destroyed by the PTI. The Sialkot Municipal Corporation could have built a bank balance of Rs700-800 million. Unfortunately, it has gone bankrupt and the responsibility lies with the heads of these institutions during the previous government,” he added. “The condition of Allama Iqbal’s city tells what has happened to it in the last four years. The last one year was spent in recovery. We all have to resolve these problems together and people have to cast your vote after seeing the performance of the last four and a half years. We have to choose our leader by keeping all issues in mind, including roads of this city,” he maintained.

Agencies

