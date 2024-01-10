Wednesday, January 10, 2024
PU awards 10 PhD degrees

STAFF REPORT
January 10, 2024
Lahore

LAHORE   -   Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to ten scholars in different subjects after approval of their thesis. According to a spokesperson for the university, Muhammad Farhan Khan S/o Ghulam Muhammad Khan was awarded degree in the subject of International Relations, Asma Ashraf D/o Muhammad Ashraf in the subject of Botany, Hafiz Arshid Iqbal S/o Chaudhry Khizar Hayat in the subject of Islamic Studies, Fatima Ishrat D/o Ata Ullah in the subject of Botany, Zahid Javed S/o Noker Hussain in the subject of Statistics, Maira Saleem D/o Muhammad Saleem Rana in the subject of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, Mobina Manzoor D/o Ch. Muhammad Manzoor in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutics), Muhammad Afzal S/o Muhammad Iqbal in the subject of Chemistry, Mudassar Hussain S/o Muhammad Afzal Hussain in the subject of Communication Studies and Shehar Bano D/o Akhtar Ali was awarded the PhD degree in the subject of Microbiology & Molecular Genetics. Meanwhile, To celebrate of Turkiye’s 100 years and 75 years of relations with Pakistan, a seminar will be held at Punjab University Pakistan Study Centre (PSC) today (Wednesday) at 11 am. Head of Urdu Department Turkish Radio & Television Translator of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Dr Furkan Hamit will address the seminar held at Undergraduate Block.

STAFF REPORT

