Punjab Police signs MoU with Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy

LAHORE - Punjab Police signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy (KJHA) for promotion of hockey among the children of police employees.

Inspector General Punjab (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar and Olympian Khawaja Junaid signed the MoU here at the Central Police Office (CPO) on Tuesday. Under the MoU, Punjab Police and Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy will take joint measures for the promotion of hockey. DIG Welfare Ghazi Mohammad Salahuddin, AIG Admin Sahibzada Bilal Umar, AIG Operations Dr. Asad Ijaz Malhi, SDPO Gulberg ASP Syedah Shahrbanu, CEO KJHA Junaid Chatta and other officers were also present during the MoU ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Usman Anwar said that Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy will provide free coaching and hockey kits to the children of police personnel, adding that sports camps will be organised for the selection and training of hockey players. “Punjab Police, which has been paying due attention to the physical fitness of its personnel, has won 14 medals in the recent National Games.”

The IGP further said: “Sports and constructive social activities are vital to control crime in society besides improving public service delivery. Punjab Police is playing its role for the promotion of sports and constructive activities in the province. It will play its due role in the promotion of sports culture especially revival of national game hockey,” he asserted.

Olympian Khawaja Junaid said that the MoU with Punjab Police will go a long way in revival of hockey and unearthing new talent from within the police department. “The KJHA will organise hockey competitions, workshops and training programs in collaboration with Punjab Police.”