Regular classes for eunuchs commence in government school in Pindi

RAWALPINDI - In a significant move, Rawalpindi police in collaboration with district government started regular classes in government-run school for transgender students on Tuesday, informed the police spokesman.

The classes for transgender students have been started in Islamia Higher Secondary School Liaquat Bagh, he added. He said that police have also decided to set up more such schools in the future. He added that initially a total of 52 transgender students are attending the classes in the school.

Meanwhile, a Victim Support Officer of Tahafuz Center Lehar Mirza was of view that the police have taken first ever step to impart education to eunuchs in Pakistan. She said that the school, established by the educational department in collaboration with police, opened its doors on the first day of school with 52 students enrolled.

“We have provided them everything that is required for their schooling,” said Lehar Mirza. She added she hopes that the school will help transgender youth get better job opportunities later on in life.

She said that so far a total of 100 transgender persons had been given opportunities for a better and respectful jobs.

She said that Rawalpindi police are making all out efforts for protection of rights of transgenders.