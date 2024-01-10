Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Repatriation of illegal foreign nationals continuing

Repatriation of illegal foreign nationals continuing
Web Desk
2:01 PM | January 10, 2024
National

Repatriation of illegal foreign nationals including Afghans to their homeland is continuing in a dignified and safe manner.

In addition to other measures for the dignified return of Afghans to their country, transit camps equipped with all facilities have been established in various districts for their temporary accommodation.

According to latest statistics, 913 more illegal Afghan nationals returned to their country yesterday.

So far, 463,712 illegal Afghans have been repatriated to Afghanistan.

Web Desk

National

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1704866145.jpg

