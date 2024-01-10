Rupee gains 6 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistani rupee on Tuesday witnessed an appreciation of 06 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs281.22 against the previous day’s closing of Rs281.28. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.9 and Rs283.4 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 55 paisas to close at Rs308.10 against the last day’s closing of Rs307.55, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.95, whereas an increase of Rs1.11 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs358.36 compared to the last closing of Rs357.25. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 paisas each to close at Rs76.56 and Rs74.98 respectively.