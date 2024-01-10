Wednesday, January 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Saudi Arabia, Belarus sign MoU to boost trade, investment

Agencies
January 10, 2024
Business, Newspaper

RIYADH  -  The Federation of Saudi Chambers and the National Center for Marketing and Price Study at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus signed today a memorandum of understanding to boost investment in and trade between the two countries. The memo was signed at the federation’s headquarters by Acting Secretary of the Federation of Saudi Chambers Walid Al-Arinan and Director of the National Center for Marketing and Price Studies of Belarus Mikalai Barysevich. Under the agreement, the two parties will exchange information related to trade, business environment, investment, production, and export opportunities to assist Saudi and Belarusian companies in expanding targeted markets.

They will also organize joint research activities pertaining to marketing to enhance trade prospects and explore ways of improved cooperation, facilitate participation in trade fairs, hold economic events and forums, and exchange trade delegations. Moreover, the two sides will cooperate in supporting investors, establishing business contacts, organizing international online training seminars, and exchanging experience related to the use of information technology and digital transformation to promote trade. These efforts will help companies from the two countries to have better opportunities in each other’s markets.

Renovation work of Tertiary Care hospitals reviewed

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1704782402.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024