SCCI demands uninterrupted power, gas supply to industries

Peshawar - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Fuad Ishaq emphasized the resolution of issues faced by industrialists and traders as a top priority. He urged both federal and provincial governments to ensure uninterrupted electricity and gas supply to industries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Ishaq made these remarks while attending a luncheon hosted by President Ayub Zakori of the Industrialists Association Peshawar at the IAP office. The gathering included SCCI senior vice president Sanaullah, former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, SCCI former president Senator Mohsin Aziz, and several past and present officials of the chamber and IAP.

Reiterating SCCI’s commitment to serving the business community, Ishaq pledged relentless efforts to resolve their issues. He vowed to continue advocating for the community’s constitutional rights concerning gas and electricity.

Furthermore, Ishaq highlighted the chamber’s current commitment: resolving any problems faced by traders or industrialists within 24 hours. Criticizing the government’s neglect of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he pointed out instances where concerns, such as the recent gas price hike, were raised but remained unaddressed.

Emphasizing the province’s significance in gas production, Ishaq noted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a net exporter, producing 550 MMCFD while consuming only 200 MMCFD. He highlighted that the chamber proposed rationalizing income and sales tax, equalizing duty on transit trade items, and addressing increased markup rates, all of which pose challenges for the region’s industries.

Senator Mohsin Aziz echoed concerns about the recent gas price hike and criticized the government’s indifference towards the province’s issues. He emphasized the denial of Article 158 rights and the imposition of RLNG on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, urging collective action against these injustices.

Javed Khattak from KP-EZDMC highlighted the department’s self-sustaining efforts in expanding industrial zones across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, underscoring the need for increased facilitation for local industries.