Seven-day anti-polio drive enters 2nd day

LAHORE - A seven-day anti-polio drive in the provincial capital continued on the second day on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Shojain Vistro visited Mian Mir Colony, Dharampura, Khan Colony and Old Airport. His purpose was not only to assess the performance of polio teams but also administer polio drops to children under the age of five.

Emphasising the importance of a unified strategy, Vistro directed the teams to work collectively to achieve a 100 percent vaccination target. He appealed to parents, urging them to ensure their children receive anti-polio drops to shield them from the risks of lifelong disabilities. In case the antipolio teams failed to reach specific locations, parents were asked to contact 1166 or use social media accounts to report the omission.

Stringent measures were warned against those attempting to fabricate entries in the dashboards during the polio drive, with Vistro affirming that strict actions would be taken. District officers and assistant commissioners were entrusted with monitoring the drive in their respective tehsils to ensure its smooth execution.

The week-long anti-polio initiative, commencing on January 8, aims to administer anti-polio drops to approximately 2.85 million children under the age of five. To achieve this ambitious target, a robust infrastructure has been established, comprising 5820 mobile teams, 1176 area incharges, 213 transit teams, and 274 municipal offices designated for Union Councils (UCs).