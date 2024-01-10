Wednesday, January 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Shane MacGowan and Sinéad O’Connor tribute show announced

News Desk
January 10, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Newspaper

NEW YORK   -   A tribute concert for Sinéad O’Connor and The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan is set to take place in New York City’s Carnegie Hall in March. The one-nightonly show called Sinéad & Shane at Carnegie Hall will be a celebration of both their lives. Artists such as Mountain Goats, Cat Power, and Dropkick Murphys are set to cover a number of O’Connor and MacGowan’s songs. Both Irish singers passed away in 2023. In 1995 they recorded a duet of Haunted together, a song previously released by The Pogues in 1986. It reached number 30 in the UK charts. O’Connor, known for being an activist as well as a singer, died aged 56 in July. She was best known for her single Nothing Compares 2 U, released in 1990, which reached number one and brought her worldwide fame. O’Connor, who was outspoken in her social and political views, released 10 studio albums between 1987 and 2014. In 1991, she was was named artist of the year by Rolling Stone magazine and took home the Brit Award for international female solo artist. In 2018 the Dublin singer converted to Islam and changed her name to Shuhada’ Sadaqat, but continued to perform under her birth name. She released a memoir, Rememberings, in 2021. Irish President Michael D Higgins paid tribute to O’Connor when she died and praised her “authenticity” as well as her “beautiful, unique voice”. He also praised Shane Mac- Gowan as one of “music’s greatest lyricists” following his death in November. The Pogues frontman died aged 65 after being diagnosed with encephalitis.

‘Prevention of accidents first priority of city traffic police’

Tags:

News Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1704782402.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024