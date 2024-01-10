Shehbaz to discuss with Nawaz party ticket for Manika family

LAHORE - Two scions of the Manika family in Pakpattan are contending for the PML-N ticket for a single Punjab Assembly seat, presenting a challenging decision for the party leadership.

The PML-N sources disclosed that Mian Farooq Raza Manika, the son of seasoned politician Ghulam Mohammad Manika (late), and Hayat Manika, the son of Ata Manika, are both in contention for the PML-N ticket from PP-193, Pakpattan. Farooq Manika, who recently joined PML-N after his elder brother Ahmad Raza Manika left the PTI just before the 2018 elections, is receiving support for his candidature from Rana Sana Ullah, the president of PML-N’s Punjab chapter. Conversely, Mian Ata Manika, a former PML-N lawmaker from Pakpattan, is aspiring to secure the party ticket for his son Hayat Manika, who is also the sonin- law of Bushra Bibi and her ex-husband Khawar Manika.

Ata Manika held a meeting with PML-N president Mian Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, expressing his desire for a ticket for his son though he himself has also filed nomination papers from the same constituency, PP-193, suspecting his son might not get the PMl-N ticket as he was related to Bushra Bibi, wife PTI fpounder Imran Khan. Party sources said that Shehbaz Sharif did not commit to a party ticket for either him or his son. However, Shehbaz Sharif assured Ata Manika that he would discuss the matter with party supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif.