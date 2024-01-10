Sindh CM orders bulldozing of illegal construction at Shahrah-e-Faisal, review restoration of Chowkundi Graveyard

KARACHI - Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar presiding over a follow-up meeting regarding the beautification of Shahrahe- Faisal and restoration of Chowkundi Graveyard has directed the Sindh Building Control Authority to bulldoze the under-construction building opposite Star Gate which has been taken out near the main road. The meeting was attended by Minister Sports and Antiquities Dr Junaid Shah, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, Secretary Forest Najam Shah, Secretary Culture Khalid Chachar, Commissioner Karachi Saleem Rajput, Architects Ali Naqvi, Ms Komal Pervez, Consultant Dr Kaleem Lashari and others.

The CM pointed out that a building opposite Star Gate was being built but it has encroached on the service road. He directed DG SBCA to bulldoze the building and take strict action against the offers of the district East who have approved the layout plan or deliberately ignored illegal construction.

Karachi Commissioner Saleem Rajput told the CM that a wall had been erected in front of Falaknaz Apartments. The wall would be beautified with stone carving work and tiles showing the different cultural colours of Sindh.

A spot was identified at the corner of the road going to Jinnah Terminal for which the CM decided that the KMC would develop a park there. The CM also decided that the underpass at Drigh Road would also be beautified with lights, pains and installation of different tiles. The two flyovers located on the Shahrah-e-Faisal would also be beautified with tiles, paints and greenery. Sitting areas would be developed under the flyovers/bridges.

Mayor Murtaza Wahab told the CM that the green belt of Shahrah-e-Faisal was being beautified with a plantation of trees, seasonal flowers and beautiful grills would also be installed there.

The CM said that he would personally visit Shahrah-e-Faisal to witness the progress of the beautification plan. He directed DG SBCA Ishaq Khuhro to urgently move the builder of the Flaknaz Apartments to repair and renovate his buildings and treat their seepage. The chief minister was given detailed presentations on the progress made so far in the restoration of the Chowkundi Graveyard by the commissioner Karachi, architects and the secretaries of culture and forest. Karachi commissioner told the CM that the trucks/containers parked along the access road have been removed. The cleanliness of the graveyard and its surrounding areas was in progress.