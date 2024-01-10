SMIU VC visits university’s plot at Hawks Bay

KARACHI - The Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Mujeeb Sahrai has said that SMIU’s Hawks Bay campus will be established on the plot spread over ten acres of land, which was given to SMIU by the Government of Sindh for education purpose. He said this on Tuesday during the visit to the SMIU’s Plot located in Hawks Bay near the Hawks Bay Scheme 42, Benazir Town and Sahafi Colony. The vice chancellor said SMIU wants to start construction work of its additional Hawks Bay campus soon but its development is related to the development of the nearby societies, as the proposed campus mostly would attract students of the nearby areas. During the visit Deans of SMIU Dr Aftab Ahmed Shaikh, Dr Jamshed Adil Halepoto and Dr Zahid Ali Channar, Advisor to the Vice Chancellor Dr Abdul Hafeez Khan, Registrar Mr Ghulam Mustafa Shaikh, Additional Director Planning and Development Ms Uzma Batool, Additional Registrar Mr Qasim Ali, Director IT Administration Dr Shah Muhammad Butt, Project Coordinator Suresh Mr Mal Dodani, Anwar Ali Abro, Additional Director IT. Services Department Mr Abdul Waheed Jatoi, Incharge Director Works and Services Engr Shairan Najeeb, Engr Imran Ali, Engr Salman Ali, Deputy Registrar (Staff) Sajid Ali Lashari, Assistant Registrar Mr Ghulam Ali Ramejo and Mr Ghulam Sabir were accompanied the vice chancellor.