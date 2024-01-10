Softball series between Sindh and Balochistan from 20th

LAHORE - Sindh Softball Association (SSA) President Professor Dr Farhan Essa has said that a three-match series between men’s softball teams of Sindh and Balochistan will be played in Karachi from January 20. Mohammad Nasir has been appointed as the organizing secretary of the event. Dr Farhan said that in April, the Sindh softball team will make a return visit to Balochistan. The bilateral softball series will help the teams of Sindh and Balochistan to make the best team for the National Men’s Championship to be played in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in May.