Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Supreme Court deliberates PTI's appeal for 'Bat' electoral symbol today

Web Desk
9:50 AM | January 10, 2024
The Supreme Court (SC) will hear the petition of PTI regarding the electoral symbol ‘Bat’ today.

The hearing bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa and other members Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Mussarat Hilali will hear the case.

The PTI has filed an appeal in SC to restore the PTI’s electoral symbol, ‘Bat’.

The hearing was postponed by senior lawyer Hamid Khan, who pleaded with Justice Isa to adjourn the hearing on January 10.

It must be noted that the PTI moved the Supreme Court against the decision of the Peshawar High Court.

It may be recalled that the PHC restored the Election Commission's (ECP) December 22 decision regarding PTI's election symbol and intra-party election, after which the party was stripped of its bat election symbol.

Also, PTI has filed the appeal in PHC. Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Syed Arshad Ali, who make up the two-member bench, will hear the PTI's writ suit today.

The plea aims to overturn the ECP's decisions about the party's intra-party polls and the party’s electoral symbol.

PTI leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan expressed optimism that the bat symbol will be back, affirming the party's commitment to follow the court judgement.

Previously, Barrister said if the PHC's decision came in their favour, there would be no need to approach the Supreme Court. 
 

