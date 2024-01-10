Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Supreme Court outlaws civilian trials in military courts

Web Desk
5:01 PM | January 10, 2024
National

The Supreme Court issues a detailed judgement that outlaws civilian trials in military courts.

The SC passed the judgement to end the trial of civilians in military courts; instead, civilian courts will be responsible for the trial.

The bench was headed by Justice Ijazul Hassan and included Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Muneeb Akhter, Justice Ayesha Malik, and Justice Mazahar Akhbar Naqvi.

The detailed judgement of 125 pages is the majority decision of four judges and was written by Justice Muneeb Akhter.

However, a five-member bench of SC passed the brief order on October 23 last year.

The judgement starts with the words of Lord Atkin, a British judge, from his most well-known speeches delivered in 1941. The quote states, “In England, even amid the clash of arms, the laws were not silent; they spoke the same language in peace and in war.”

