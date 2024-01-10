Wednesday, January 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Ten brick kilns sealed in Mirpurkhas over smoke emission

Our Staff Reporter
January 10, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

MIRPURKHAS   -  The Environment Protection Department (EPD) sealed ten brick kilns for causing environmental pollution here on Tuesday. A team from the department examined over ten brick kilns in the Mirpurkhas district and found some of them were burning illegal fuel. After an environmental assessment, it was discovered that several kilns were burning fuel that was harmful to the environment, such as burned rubber, cotton, and plastic. The Environment Protection Department immediately ordered to shut down these brick kilns and declared that burning of forbidden fuel would not be permitted.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1704782402.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024