Three brick-kilns sealed

SARGODHA - The environment protection department on Tuesday launched a massive crackdown against brick kilns that were not following zig-zag technology.

The raiding teams of the department raided different localities and sealed three brick kilns owned by Muhammad Khan, Muhammad Ajmal and Muhammad Tahir.

DELEGATION OF NAEAC VISITS UOS

An inspection committee of the National Agricultural Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) conducted a visit to the University of Sargodha (UoS) on Tuesday.

The aim of the visit was to assess academic quality, infrastructure and overall standards at the College of Agriculture, UoS.

Chairperson of the NAEAC Prof Dr Fayyaz-ul- Hassan accompanied by a team of experts visited various facilities of the agriculture college, examined the educational resources, and engaged in productive discussions with the faculty members and administrative staff. UoS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas shared significant updates with the delegation, emphasizing his commitment to the university development. Prof Dr Fayyaz-ul- Hassan expressed his appreciation for the university dedication to maintaining high standards in agricultural education. He praised the efforts of the faculty, administration and students in promoting an environment of excellence.