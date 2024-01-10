Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Three of a family found butchered at Hyderabad home

Police say family lived as tenants on first floor of a house in Sikandarabad Colony

Our Staff Reporter
January 10, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD  -  Three members of a family including a child were killed by slitting throat in a residential unit in Sikandarabad Colony in Kotri SITE area of Jamshoro district on Tuesday.

According to the police, the family lived as tenants on the first floor of a house in Sikandarabad Colony.

Unidentified people entered a house located in Sikandarabad Colony in SITE area and slit throats of the couple and their young son with a sharp-edged weapon. 

The police shifted the dead bodies of 35-year-old Altaf Ghori, his 34-yearold wife Meena and their 8-year-old son Adil to the hospital for post-mortem. The police informed that they had recovered a knife, which was probably used to kill the victims, from the place of the incident. The police, although still clueless about the cause of the killing, believe that personal enmity seemed to be the possible reason behind the savage killing. The police were informed about the dead bodies in a house by the local people.

