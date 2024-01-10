Tribunal reserves verdict on appeals of Parvez Elahi, wife

LAHORE - An appellate tribunal on Tuesday reserved its verdict on appeals filed by former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, his wife, Qaisara Elahi, and son, Moonis Elahi, against rejection of their nomination papers. The tribunal comprising Justice Ahmad Nadeem Arshad heard the appeals and reserved the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties. The appellants had challenged rejection of their nomination papers from constituencies NA-64, NA-69, PP-32 and PP-34 of Gujrat. They contended that the returning officers (ROs) dismissed their nomination papers in violation of election rules. They requested the tribunal to set aside the decisions of the ROs and accept their nomination papers.