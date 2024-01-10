Two cops guarding polio team martyred in ambush in Bannu

PESHAWAR - Two policemen guarding a polio vaccination team in Bannu district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa were martyred while two others sustained injuries after armed men opened fire at them yesterday.

In the course of safeguarding the polio team, the squad came under attack, prompting a swift response from the police who retaliated against the assailants. During the exchange of fire, one of the attackers sustained injuries and sought refuge in a nearby house.

During the pursuit of the assailants, police men Fiazuddin and Sikander Khan entered the residence where an attacker had taken refuge.

Unfortunately, the attacker martyred them within the premises. As per police sources, a police contingent later surrounded the residence where the attacker took refuge. The two wounded police officers were transported to a hospital, where they are receiving medical assistance. The incident came a day after five policemen were martyred while 27 people were injured in a blast near a police van in the Mamund tehsil of Bajaur district.