Two soldiers martyred, as many terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat gunfight

Two soldiers were martyred and as many terrorists killed during a fire exchange in Lakki Marwat district on Wednesday.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said security forces effectively engaged the terrorists' location as a result of which two terrorists were killed.

The killed terrorists, identified as Aftab alias Malang and Masood Shah, remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as target killings of innocent civilians. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from them.

“However, during intense exchange of fire, two brave soldiers; Sepoy Muhammad Afzal (age 29 years; resident of district Bhimber, Azad Kashmir) and Sepoy Ibrar Hussain (age 27 years; resident of district Mansehra), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat (martyrdom),” read ISPR statement.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area as the security forces are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country, it said, adding that “such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.”