UK Political Counsellor Ms Zoe Ware calls on Abdul Aleem Khan

LAHORE - Political Counsellor of the British High Commission Ms Zoe Ware called on President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Abdul Aleem Khan here, in Lahore. They both discussed the current national and political situation and matters of mutual interest. Abdul Aleem Khan said that the strong relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom in various field is a welcoming step.

British Political Consellor Zoe Ware and President of Istehkam-e- Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan expressed positive wishes for each other. Meanwhile, former Members of National Assembly Munaza Hasan, Chaudhry Noreez Shakur, Ray Aslam Kharl, Mian Khalid Mehmood also called on the President Istehkam-e- Pakistan Party, Abdul Aleem Khan. President of Minority Wing District Sheikhupura and candidate of MPA on reserve seat Peter Karamat along with David Karamat, Josephson Peter, Danish Karamat and Rana Ahsan Yusuf also held a meeting with President IPP Abdul Aleem Khan.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that elections should lead the country towards development and prosperity and political parties should work together to thwart the conspiracies of weakening the homeland. He said that new investment opportunities and domestic stability of economy should be the main agenda and for this purpose the next government will have to solve the inflationary and economic problems of the common man.

Abdul Aleem Khan further said that for all of us nothing can be better than a prosperous and stable Pakistan and its good reputation, so trusting in the nation, Insha Allah, the party will stand the country on its own feet. Reducing the volume of foreign debt and increasing the annual growth rate is inevitable, while the upcoming elections will determine the road map for Pakistan’s bright future, Abdul Aleem Khan added