Wednesday, January 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Zardari pledges Sui gas for Dera Bugti if elected

Zardari pledges Sui gas for Dera Bugti if elected
Agencies
January 10, 2024
National, Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -   Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday vowed that his party after coming to power would a lay a pipeline in Dera Bugti to provide Sui gas to the local people. If voted to power, the PPP would also ensure the share of local people in gas fields and ample employment opportunities for them, he said while addressing a public meeting here through video link. Zardari, who was unable to travel to Dera Bugti due to bad weather, promised that he would soon visit the area and meet the workers. He said that he was well aware of the problems of the people of Dera Bugti in general and Balochistan in particular, and would take concrete steps to resolve them. The provision of jobs and the establishment of a best hospital in Dera Bugti were part of the PPP’s election, he reiterated. Zardari appreciated Sarfraz Bugti, who joined the PPP recently and the party workers for organizing such a successful gathering in the cold weather conditions.

Renovation work of Tertiary Care hospitals reviewed

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1704782402.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024