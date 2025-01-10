12th Wexnet 2025: Largest women entrepreneurs exhibition kicks off today

LAHORE - The 12th Wexnet 2025, organised by The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), will be held at the Lahore Expo Centre from January 10 to January 12, 2025.This three-day event is dedicated to showcase the exceptional talents of Pakistan’s women entrepreneurs. Jawad Paul Khuwaja, Federal Secretary Commerce, Ministry of Commerce, will inaugurate the event.

Wexnet 2025 is dedicated to empower women entrepreneurs in Pakistan, with over 200 participants showcasing a diverse range of products and services. The exhibition features textiles, apparel, jewelry, handicrafts, cookware, herbal skincare, e-commerce, and export-ready goods. Esteemed participants include members from Women Chambers of Commerce and Industry such as Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Karachi and FPCCI, and many more, representing the talent and innovation of women-led ventures. Vocational training institutions like Sanatzar and Bait ul Maal department will also contribute, offering attendees an inspiring glimpse into heritage crafts, contemporary designs, and sustainable solutions, reflecting the vibrant creativity of Pakistan’s women entrepreneurs.

Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive TDAP, speaking about the importance of Wexnet 2025, said that it’s a unique opportunity for women entrepreneurs to present their work at national level and celebrate accomplishments of inspiring women entrepreneurs of our country.

Wexnet 2025 invites families, businesses, and individuals to join in celebrating the achievements of Pakistan’s talented women entrepreneurs. With free entry for families and extended hours from 10 AM to 9 PM, this event offers a unique opportunity to experience the best of Pakistani craftsmanship and support women-led businesses.

TDAP, as a key driver of Pakistan’s economic growth, is committed to supporting women entrepreneurs and providing them with a platform to showcase their products and connect with potential buyers. By organizing Wexnet, TDAP aims to foster business partnerships, facilitate market access, and empower women to contribute to the nation’s economic development.